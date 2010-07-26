Alphason Arena Soundstand debuted

Alphason Designs has unveiled its latest stand – with the Arena Soundstand offering a 100-watt speaker system and ultra-slim sub woofer built in.

The UK-designed Arena Soundstand arrives in Alphason's 25th year of operation, and offers passive ventilation and glass doors.

And for those of you who want your TV cabinet and cuffs to match it comes in real wood veneer in walnut and light oak as well as satin white and black.

Plug and play

"Easily connected to a TV, it offers true 'plug and play' facilities to consumers wanting a stylish off the shelf home cinema set-up, explains Alphason's release.

"So with Alphason Arena Soundstand plugged into your TV, you've got the next best thing to actually being at the game or gig!"

The Alphason Arena Soundstand is out now with a UK price of £599.