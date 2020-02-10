Holy moly! Save 34% off Dyson’s V8 Origin cordless vacuum

Watch out, household dirt – the Dyson V8 is coming for you! This fantastic vacuum has been discounted by an amazing 34%!

Chores, unfortunately, are a part of life. However, the Dyson V8 Origin makes those chores a whole lot easier by turning the act of vacuuming into a breeze. Impressively, it has a 40-minute battery life when fully charged – providing this vacuum with one of the best run times of any cordless vac.

It has strong suction, too, with 115AW of power making it capable of picking up floor nasties of both the indoor and outdoor variety. The Dyson V8 Origin has different levels of suction strength, however if placed on ‘max’ mode, its battery will drain faster as a result.

As a bit of added convenience, the Dyson V8 is modular by design – you can use it as a stick vacuum or remove the wand from the main compartment to turn it into a nifty handheld unit.

Thanks to its HEPA filter, the Dyson V8 Origin is also able to capture allergens and expel cleaner air, which is great for people with allergies. It’s also bagless, allowing you to empty collected dirt with a single pull of its lever.

Suction up this great deal through Dyson’s eBay store and save an extra 10% by entering code PV8DYS at checkout. Hurry though, this deal is only available until February 12, 2020.