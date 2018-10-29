Hive launches its first outdoor security camera

Do you worry about your home while you're away? If you have an upcoming holiday, or just want to keep an eye on your property when you're at work, the new Hive View Outdoor security camera could be your new best friend.

This is the first time the UK smart home company has branched out into outdoor security cameras, having been known in the past for its smart heating systems, sensors, lights, and indoor cameras.

The new Hive View Outdoor has been designed in a similar vein to the indoor Hive View, but this time comes with a detachable mount that is secured by magnets - this means you can pick it up and move the camera without having to uninstall it.

It doesn't record all the time - it only begins recording when it detects noise and movement, and then sends you a notification to alert you. A live HD feed in 1080p means you can watch in real time, or if you prefer, you can review and download recordings via the Hive app for up to 24 hours after the recording. It also records in night vision and contains a WiFi chip for a secure connection.

Woof woof

If you see someone loitering around outside your home, you can even communicate with them with two-way audio built in - if you don't feel like talking and want to scare off an intruder, you can play preset sounds via the app like a dog bark or siren.

The Hive View Outdoor is mains-powered, and you can either pay for professional installation or do it yourself - and you can lock the camera to the mains cable to prevent theft.

On it's own, it should make for a good security camera, but when used as part of a wider Hive smart home system, the Hive View Outdoor really shines.

For example, you can set up different actions via the app so that when you leave the house, you can link your Hive lights to the camera, and make it appear as though someone is home, putting off would be intruders.

If that all sounds appealing, you can preorder the Hive View Outdoor for $199 / £179, and it should start shipping in December. UK customers who preorder will also receive 10% off single, twin and multi versions of the camera.