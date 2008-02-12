New projector capable of anamorphic projection

Cineversum has announced that its latest generation Full HD projector – the BlackWing Three – is now available in the UK.

The BlackWing Three features two HDMI 1.3 inputs for direct connection to a Blu-ray or HD DVD player and is capable of projecting a Full HD image resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The BlackWing Three features improved 3-LCOS technology with three D-ILA 0.7inch LCOS panels and an improved light engine capable of 30,000:1 native contrast and 900 lumens brightness. New Color-Select filters further enhance the projector’s colour reproduction.

The 2x optical zoom has a 1.4-2.8:1 throw ratio with +/- 80 per cent vertical and +/- 34 per cent horizontal lens shift, and the projector is also compatible with the new Cinvesum Theatre Concept Kit enabling anamorphic (2.35:1 ratio) projection.

The BlackWing Three is available in the UK exclusively through AWE Europe, priced at £8,199.