Here's what the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus will probably look like

There's already lots of hype for this week's Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play announcement, but it seems that Motorola may have two more phones to announce in the coming weeks or months.

Rumors about the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus have been growing in number, and we've now had what appears to be a good look at both phones thanks to leaked renders.

Roland Quandt from Winfuture, a well-known Twitter leaker, supplied a selection of photos for both phones of the kind we'd expect to see on retailer websites.

The Moto E5 looks like it comes with a plastic back, although we can't be sure just from these photos. It also looks to have a largely similar design to the last E-series phones, with a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top edge.

Image 1 of 2 Moto E5 Image 2 of 2 Moto E5

When we first spotted these photos we thought a dual-sensor camera was on the rear, but upon closer inspection it looks like it's a single sensor with an LED flash below.

Exactly what spec we'll see inside the phone remains unclear at the moment.

As for the Moto E5 Plus, it seems to be a largely similar design, but with a shiny design on the rear that comes in either black or gold. Again, we can't be sure on what material this is at the moment.

Image 1 of 2 Moto E5 Plus Image 2 of 2 Moto E5 Plus

The camera here does look to be a dual-sensor setup, but we don't know what the exact spec of the shooter will be. As it's the Plus version of the Moto E range, we can expect a slightly larger screen, and probably a much bigger battery too.

Motorola's Moto E4 Plus was particularly good when it came to battery life, being able to last around two days on a single charge, while the Moto E4 would last for about a day.

We've heard other rumors around the E5 Plus, including word of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, 3GB of RAM and Android Oreo software, but we won't know anything for certain until it comes directly from Motorola.

Motorola is hosting an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil to announce the Moto G6 on April 19. TechRadar will be at the event, so it may be that we see the E-series phones announced there alongside the new G range.