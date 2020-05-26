Here’s the cheapest MacBook Pro laptop deal in the world right now

The new MacBook Pro 13 2020 offers only minor improvements on the 2019 edition, especially when it comes to the entry-level models. The new magic keyboard and increased SSD capacity (doubled to 256GB) represent the most significant upgrades, but everything else remains unchanged as far as we know.

While Apple has stopped selling last year’s model, you can still buy the 2019 MacBook Pro 13 from third-party retailers, who are in the process of clearing out existing stocks.

You can grab one for as little as $1,079.99 from Microcenter (roughly £900/AU$1650), about $220 less than the cheapest cheapest MacBook Pro sold by Apple directly.

It's worth noting you can also save an extra $54 by signing up for a Micro Center credit card, which brings the price down to only $1025.99 (upon approval).

The only caveat is that you'll have to drive to a brick and mortar store to make the purchase, as the deal is in-store only and limited to one device per customer.

This attractive and versatile machine can turn its hand to pretty much any task a regular user might need to perform, and the presence of multiple Thunderbolt 3 connectors make the MacBook Pro 13 a great option for those looking for a business laptop , mobile workstation or a video editing laptop .

If you're intent on avoiding physical stores, Walmart has the next cheapest option at $1,129 . Meanwhile, if you're not based in the US, check out the list below for the cheapest MacBook Pro deals where you live.