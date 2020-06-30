Here’s how one popular VPN company keeps its apps free from malicious modifications

ExpressVPN has revealed it has enlisted the help of PwC Switzerland to ensure its service's verification system actually works as it should.

The aim of this system is to sharply reduce the risk of an infected machine or unwitting employee inadvertently distributing malware payloads. That means mitigating the risk of having malicious code inserted into ExpressVPN apps, which in turn could be used to eavesdrop or for other nefarious activities.

PwC Switzerland acted as an external, independent auditor and was tasked with checking every step of the process.

End-to-end verification

As ExpressVPN explains, the auditors vetted the system by accessing the source code, servers, documentation and user information back in May. It is important to note that this type of assessment produces a snapshot of the system's performance and that circumstances evolve, which is why these checks are performed regularly.

The full report is available to ExpressVPN customers for free and goes into detail with regards to the processes involved in the rigorous audit.

The privacy company - which sits atop our best VPN guide - introduced a number of features that aim to improve performance and security for their clients; it launched RAM-only VPN servers and unveiled a new protocol called Lightway .