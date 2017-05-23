Google's giant digital whiteboard for the office is on sale now

Update May 23: The day has come and Google's giant collaborative digital whiteboard, called Jamboard, is now up for sale.

You can grab one of the 55-inch workplace devices for yourself (or, more likely, for your office) for $4,999, a price that includes two styluses, an eraser and a wall mount. Jamboard is available through the G Suite website, or by contacting your G Suite sales representative.

From now through September 30, Google is running a promotion for $300 off the annual management and support fee (normally $600) for the first year you own Jamboard. You can also take advantage of a $150 discount for Jamboard's optional rolling stand (normally $1,349).

Before you start jamming with Jamboard, note a G Suite plan is needed to utilize the device, otherwise you won't be able to access files. You'll basically have a really expensive brick hanging in your office's conference room.

Jamboard arrives on digital store shelves in the US today, and will go on sale in the UK and Canada this summer before becoming available in other countries.

Original story below...

Remember Jamboard, the giant high-tech whiteboard Google announced in October 2016?

OK, you probably don't remember, but if you do we now know just how much Jamboard costs: $4,999 (about £4,115, AU$6,660).

Don't leave just yet, because while this is a steep price to pay for any device, it is significantly less expensive than a similar product from Microsoft, called the Surface Hub .

Microsoft's offering, available in 55- and 84-inch sizes, retails for $8,999 (about £7,405, AU$12,000) and $21,999 (about £18,100, AU$29,305), respectively.

Just what do you get from Google for all that cash? Try 55 inches of collaborative work/presentation space that responds to touch, can recognize handwriting and shapes, and supports Google Cast, Drive, Hangouts and search.

Jamboard features 4K resolution (just like Surface Hub's 84-inch variant), and can support up to 16 compatible devices to connect and post drawings, sticky notes, reminders and web links.

There's also an HD camera and microphone so remote co-workers can join in meetings, too. Jamboard's stand, by the way, is extra.