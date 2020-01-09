Here's a $100 rugged phone with a massive battery that doesn’t look half bad

Chinese phone vendor Oukitel is trying to break new grounds with the WP5, a rugged smartphone that comes with a massive 8000mAh battery and a low price of $99.99 including delivery (about £76, AU$145).
That’s not a lot of money for a jam-packed smartphone; other than its waterproof and shockproof credentials, the WP5 can operate between -55 and 70 degrees (according to its manufacturer).
It comes with three cameras as the back and four LED flashlights, making it ideal for workers in low lighting situations.
Inside, there’s a quad-core Mediatek chipset that is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage memory, all of this running on stock Android 9.0. Its 5.5-inch display has a fairly low resolution (720 x 1440 pixels) which should - in theory - improve battery life.
Add in other features like a fingerprint sensor, two Nano SIM slots, a type-C connector and you end up with a capable, decently-priced smartphone that will survive more than a few shocks.
Just bear in mind that a big battery means an increased thickness (18mm) and heavier weight than most other non-rugged smartphones around today (a whopping 285g).
