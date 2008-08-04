Sky pushing Olympics HD coverage

Sky is looking to push its HD services during the Olympic Games with the satellite broadcaster boasting two dedicated high definition sports channels on its platform.

Although the BBC HD channel is also available on the likes of Virgin Media and Freesat – Sky also has Eurosport's HD channel and claims to be showing over 500 hours of Olympics HD coverage.

Next best bet

Hilary Perchard, Sky's Head of HD, commented: "If you can't make it to Beijing, Sky+ HD is your next best bet for experiencing the Olympics this year with coverage from both BBC HD and Eurosport HD.

"In addition, given the time difference and the fact most of us will be asleep or at work, with Sky+ HD you can record your favourite sports to watch later."

BBC HD will broadcast from two in the morning until six in the evening each day and Eurosport HD's live coverage will run from 2am to 5pm daily, with highlights of the day's competitions shown at other times to complete the 24 hour line up.