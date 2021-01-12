Hate messy cables? This Legion gaming headset charges wirelessly like a phone

We may not be able to run around a physical CES 2021 convention floor this year, but there are still some impressive products jumping out at us. Lenovo will be launching a selection of new gaming laptops to its Legion range, and we're very excited to get our hands on them all to try out, but the Legion H600 wireless gaming headset and accompanying dock has our 'grabby hands' flexing.



The headset and charging station will retail separately, but really do need to be purchased together to enjoy the feature that tickled our intrigue: hang-to-charge technology.

Hang-to-charge convenience

Image 1 of 2 Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset & Legion S600 Gaming Station (Image credit: Lenovo) Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset & Legion S600 Gaming Station Legion S600 Gaming Station | $89.99 (around £65, AU$115) | April 2021

Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset | $99.99 (around £75, AU$130) | April 2021 Image 2 of 2 Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset & Legion S600 Gaming Station (Image credit: Lenovo) Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset & Legion S600 Gaming Station Legion S600 Gaming Station | $89.99 (around £65, AU$115) | April 2021

Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset | $99.99 (around £75, AU$130) | April 2021

The Lenovo Legion S600 Gaming Station won't just wirelessly charge your headset, but also your mobile phone (up to a 10W output if compatible) and other supported gaming mice and wireless accessories. Whilst wireless charging docks can be seen in products such as the Astro A50 gaming headphones, that style of dock is dependant on perfectly aligning the headset when placing it to charge, so you need to put a little more care and attention into logging off after a gaming session.



The Legion S600 Gaming Station also acts as more of a display for your headset, reducing devices that previously required three cables to charge, into one convenient always-on charging station. We won't know how well the hang-to-charge wireless charging will work until we can test it for ourselves, but we can't think of any similar product on the market right now that offers this level of convenience.



The Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless gaming headset also looks to be a fun addition to the lower-budget end of the wireless gaming headset market, featuring tournament-grade 50mm audio drivers and a 2.4GHz lossless wireless receiver with a distance of up to 12m. All the expected quality of life comforts are included, with swiveling memory foam earcups that can rest flat against your neck, flip-to-mute mic, and noise cancelation.



We look forward to hopefully getting our hands on both the Lenovo Legion H600 and S600 in April 2021 to test for ourselves, but the idea of being able to simply hang the headset and fling our accessories onto a dock for overnight charging is sorely tempting indeed.