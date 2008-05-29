Nokia's N-Gage hacked, games pirated

A group of hackers has cracked Nokia’s N-Gage gaming service, with pirated games being distributed online.

Pocketgamer.com reports that they have already: “found one online forum with a download link to the application saying it works on Series 60 v3 handsets including the E65, 5700 XpressMusc, the N73, N71, E51, 6110 and 6210c.”

Rampant piracy

As well as allowing N-Gage service to work on those handsets, the application also allows cracked versions of N-Gage games to be downloaded and played.

Numerous forums are already offering cracked N-Gage games such as System Rush Evolution, Mile High Pinball, Space Impact: Kappa Base, Asphalt 3: Street Rules, and Hooked On: Creatures of the Deep.

TechRadar spoke with Nokia reps in the UK. The company is aware of the issue and will be issuing an official response shortly.