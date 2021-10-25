Halo Infinite’s campaign looks like it recaptures the very essence of the series

We’ve finally been given another glimpse of Halo Infinite’s campaign mode for the first time since August 11, 2020, and it looks like it’s shaping up nicely.

According to the game’s latest trailer, which lasts around seven minutes in total, this is “the biggest campaign to date” and will offer “more freedom than ever before,” which should excite those who are a fan of Halo’s legendary sandbox-style gameplay.

Players will once again step into the Mark VI Mjolnir Armor of Master Chief, Spartan 117, and face overwhelming odds in the battle for humanity’s survival. You’ll need to overcome a deadly new foe, the Banished, who have taken control of the mysterious Zeta Halo and are hunting Master Chief and the remaining UNSC survivors at every turn.

While Chief won’t have Cortana to call on this time, a new AI is on hand in the form of ‘The Weapon’. The new AI was created to lockdown Cortana, who went rogue in Halo 5. Her whereabouts remain unknown.

You’ll be able to take the Banished down in any way you choose in Halo Infinite, which will give players more agency to tackle the campaign how they see fit and should create a unique experience for each player.

New threats will also pose a fresh challenge to Halo veterans, such as the agile Skimmers and a sadistic Covenant Spartan killer. You’ll also need to make good use of Chief’s new equipment, like the grappling hook, and call in vehicles like the Warthog or Scorpion tanks to traverse the game’s massive map and turn the tide on the enemy.

The trailer also showed that some enemies will now have health bars, and Chief will gain access to various upgrades, making you a more formidable opponent for the Banished and Covenant forces.

Opinion: a promising glimpse of what’s to come

Halo Infinite’s campaign looks more exciting and expansive than the initial reveal suggested. The ability to call in vehicles on the fly and take on bases swarming with enemies in any way you like poses limitless possibilities. It seems like the perfect direction for the series.

Concern about the game’s campaign was rising due to developer 343 Industries’ ongoing silence, with some speculation pointing towards a possible delay. However, from what we’ve seen today, it looks like those fears may have been misplaced.

While it still might not be quite the graphically showcase some gamers expected, Halo Infinite certainly looks like it has benefited from the game’s delay, and there’s no denying that it at least looks like a lot of fun to play. It looks like classic Halo, which after the disappointment of Halo 5: Guardians, can only be a good thing.

Will it live up to the hype, though? We’ll soon find out when the game releases on December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The game will also be available on day one to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and the multiplayer will be free-to-play for the first time in the series’ history.