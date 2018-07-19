Halo Infinite won't follow in Fortnite, PUBG's footsteps

Microsoft Studios and in-house developer 343 Industries aren’t interested in the hottest trend in multiplayer gaming right now – ‘battle royale’ – when it comes to Halo Infinite , the upcoming sixth sequel.

The ‘battle royale’ style of multiplayer shooters has taken the online gaming world by storm in the last two years, with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and later Epic Games’s Fortnite leading that charge. In short, it’s a 100%-competitive multiplayer mode, in which the last player standing wins among 100 combatants battling across the same massive map.

Through the 343 Industries Social Stream on Microsoft’s Mixer platform, series lead writer Jeff Easterling spoke directly to fans to quash expectations of such a feature making its way into Halo Infinite.

Easterling said, “the only BR we’re really interested in is ‘Battle Rifle’ – the original BR. So, calm yourself.”

This statement makes clear the studio’s views on the battle royale game mode, at least as it fits within the Halo franchise. Rather than following this new trend, as competing first-person shooter (FPS) game franchises like Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty series and EA’s Battlefield series are with this year’s installments, Microsoft and 343 Industries seem to be outright bucking it.

With the company’s cryptic reveal of Halo Infinite at the recent E3 2018 expo, many suspected that the ‘Infinite’ in the title either hinted at a massively multiplayer experience, similar to Destiny, or a battle royale feature in the vein of Fortnite.

So, that’s one possibility taken off the table. As for how else Halo Infinite will manage to stand out among an ever-growing crowd of FPS games, that’s entirely up to its maker.

