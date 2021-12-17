Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event: how to unlock the festive cosmetics

Audio player loading…

The next Halo Infinite multiplayer event is happening soon, and it's an appropriately festive one as we approach Christmas and New Year. Titled Winter Contingency (named after the iconic campaign level from Halo Reach), the multiplayer event will reward Spartans with unique, "holiday-themed" cosmetic rewards for playing matches each day.

Teased during the Halo Infinite Holiday 2021 Community Stream, the Winter Contingency event will feature an "advent calendar" of cosmetic rewards throughout the event's run, including armor pieces, weapon skins, emblems and more.

It's Halo Infinite's second notable multiplayer event after the previous Fractures: Tenrai event, which let Spartans unlock the seriously cool-looking Yoroi armor alongside a bunch of other neat cosmetics.

While we don't yet know the full scope of rewards that will feature in the Winter Contingency multiplayer event outside of a few sneak peeks, we do know when it will take place and how you can go about earning your rewards when the event goes live.

Read on to find out how and when you can participate in Halo Infinite's Winter Contingency multiplayer event.

When does the Winter Contingency event take place?

The Winter Contingency event for Halo Infinite's multiplayer begins on December 21, 2021, and runs until January 4, 2022, as per an official 343 Industries blog post.

Much like the Fractures: Tenrai event, Winter Contingency will be free for all players to access, regardless of whether they've purchased the Premium Battle Pass or not. There will likely be a separate event pass for Winter Contingency, then, which players can use to earn the exclusive rewards present during the event's two-week period.

If you're (understandably) going to be away from your Xbox Series X/S or PC over the festive period, there's every chance that 343 Industries will elect to run the Winter Contingency event multiple times in the coming months, as it's doing with the previous Fractures: Tenrai event.

What rewards can I expect to earn?

While we still don't know the full scale of rewards that will be present during the Winter Contingency event, 343 Industries did give us some sneak previews during its Holiday 2021 Community Stream.

Rewards shown in the very brief preview trailer include armor pieces, and unique skins and decals for weapons and vehicles like the Warthog.

Load up on cosmetics while you wait!

The Winter Contingency event doesn't start until December 21, but there's another way to fill out your collection of multiplayer cosmetics before then, and you can do so by simply playing the Halo Infinite campaign.

Scattered throughout the open-world map are special containers that, when opened, will add a unique multiplayer cosmetic to your account. These can be armor pieces, weapon skins, charms and decals, so they're well worth hunting down while you're in between missions. Some are even found within Halo Infinite's main missions, though these are a little harder to find.