GTA Online ditches old consoles ahead of PS5 and Xbox Series X release

Rockstar Games has announced that it's shutting down support for GTA Online on PS3 and Xbox 360 later this year.

Rockstar Games announced the news in a blog post, explaining that this support is being shut down so the developer can focus on updates and support for the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions of GTA Online and in preparation for the launch of GTA Online and GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X this November.

Support for GTA Online on PS3 and Xbox 360 will officially shut down on December 16, 2021. In addition, Shark Cash Cards for GTA Online will no longer be sold for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions after September 15, 2021.

In addition to the shutdown of the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, Rockstar is also shutting down website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club for these platforms.

Rockstar has also emphasized that this shutdown will have no impact on player's progress in GTA 5 on PS3 and Xbox 360, or their ability to access the game.

But that's not all

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

It's not just GTA Online being affected by these shutdowns. Rockstar Games also revealed that it's shutting down website stat tracking, online multiplayer, and leaderboards for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of Max Payne 3 and website stat tracking for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of L.A. Noire.

Again, Rockstar Games has emphasized that these shutdowns will have no impact on access or progress in story mode for any of these titles on either platform.

These shutdowns aren't a huge surprise, given we're now two generations on from the PS3 and Xbox 360, with the developer preparing to release expanded and enhanced versions of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as a standalone version of GTA Online.

These next-gen versions will apparently have new features, but Rockstar hasn't shared exactly what those will be yet. We're hoping we'll find out in the near future, given that both games are set to release on November 11.