KFA2 shows off world's first wireless graphics cards

KFA2 has announced a custom edition of its GTX 460 that makes it the world's first wireless graphics card.

The KFA2 GTX 460 WHDI uses AMIMON's WHDI tech to allow you to wirelessly connect their PC to their television.

AMIMON's wireless technology is the basis of the WHDI (Wireless Home Digital Interface) standard," explains KFA2's release.

Uncompressed

"The WHDI standard delivers uncompressed wireless 1080p 60Hz video (in a 40MHz channel in the 5GHz unlicensed band) providing consumers with the most robust and highest quality HD wireless connection for in-room and multi-room applications," it adds.

The wireless card has a range of 30 metres apparently – and sports a bewildering array of five aerials to send its signal.

"Additionally, the WHDI technology implements HDCP revision 2.0 enabling wireless viewing on the TV of all PC content including Blu-Ray movies and DRM protected content," added KFA2.

It's an interesting concept – although we're not sure we want what looks a bit like a skeletal hand creeping out of the back of our tower PC.