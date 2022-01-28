Gotham Knights will still release this year, but an early 2022 window looks unlikely

Audio player loading…

Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy are on track to release in 2022, according to WarnerMedia's CEO, Jason Kilar - but an early 2022 release window for Gotham Knights looks increasingly unlikely.

In a lengthy Twitter thread about WarnerMedia's Q4 2021 and full year 2021 results, Kilar touched on the corporation's plans to continue its 2021 strategy "with a sense of urgency" in 2022, with that strategy involving the launch HBO Max in more countries, launching CNN+, and "delivering of a full slate of highly anticipated games".

The tweet then included an image of a Succession billboard and the CNN+ Logo, alongside images of Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights - confirming both games are still on track to release in 2022.

This mission, this strategy continues in '22 with a sense of urgency: launching HBO Max in many more countries this quarter and the balance of the year, launching CNN+, delivering of a full slate of highly anticipated games. 10/x pic.twitter.com/CY5jYAhxU5January 26, 2022

Analysis: but is it all good news?

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Confirmation that Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights are still set to release in 2022 isn't a huge surprise, as the official Warner Bros. Brazil Twitter account recently put together a thread of the company's upcoming game releases, which included Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy. While a recent blog post on the Wizarding World website also insisted that Hogwarts Legacy is releasing in 2022.

But while Hogwarts Legacy doesn't have a more defined release window than '2022', and therefore will likely aim for (and hit) release date in the tail end of the year, Gotham Knights looks like it could be headed for another delay.

WB Games Montréal's upcoming action RPG, centered on a Gotham City without Batman, is set to release in early 2022 but, given we still know very little about the game as of January 2022, we imagine an announcement of its delay to later in the year is probably imminent.

But with five games due to release in 2022, two of which are DC titles, when exactly Warner Bros would delay the game until remains to be seen. Fortunately, with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League still without a solid release date Warner Bros. will likely be able to juggle these release dates around to ensure the two games aren't in competition.