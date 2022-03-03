Google's March 2022 update for Android and more is out - but is it worth updating?

Audio player loading…

A new month brings a roundup of updates from Google, which applies to all of its products that feature its Google software loaded on.

You may already see these as a notification on your Pixel 6 or Samsung S22 Ultra as a required update. These are similar to Microsoft's efforts for monthly updates in Windows 11, where small refinements or bug fixes are grouped into one download package.

But these updates aren't limited to Android - Chromebook, Chrome OS, WearOS, Android Auto will all have this update, ready to download and install as well.

While the main bug fixes for this March update vary between Games and Wallet Management, Google Play Store is its main focus:

Improvements to the Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allow faster and more reliable download and installation.

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, and improvements to security, stability, and accessibility.

If the update hasn't shown as a notification on your Google device, go to Settings > About > Software Update, and a box should appear, listing the March 2022 update.

These monthly updates are always recommended, as they can help improve privacy, quash bugs and bring in features across your Google devices, from your smartphone to your car.

But with Google rumored to host another I/O event where it announces new updates to all of its products and software releases, we may see a substantial monthly update on the horizon soon.