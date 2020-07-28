Google will allow employees to continue working from home until summer 2021

Google employees will be able to continue working from home until at least the beginning of July of next year, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

Chief executive of Google's parent company Alphabet, Sundar Pichai made the decision himself following a debate among top executives at the search giant known as Google Leads. He also wanted to make things easier for employees with children who may be attending school remotely from home in the fall. In an email to Google employees, Pichai revealed when they may finally be able to return to the office, saying:

"To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don't need to be in the office. I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months."

Google had previously said that it would start reopening more of its global offices as early as June of this year but that most employees would continue working from home until the start of 2021.

Working from home

Google is just one of many tech giants that has allowed its employees to work from home since the beginning of March when the coronavirus pandemic began to escalate.

Back in May, Twitter announced that it would allow employees that wanted to work from to continue doing so indefinitely. At the time, chief HR officer at the company, Jennifer Christie explained why this was possible in a blog post, saying:

“We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere. The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return.”

Before the pandemic, many believed that remote working would be the future of work and now it certainly seems that this is quickly becoming the case.

