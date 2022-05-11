Google Pixel 7 has been 'announced', months before it's expected to launch

Audio player loading…

At Google IO 2022, after announcing the Google Pixel 6a, the company surprised us by discussing the Google Pixel 7 series in a surprising amount of detail.

We were expecting this phone (and its Pro sibling) to debut in October, and that's likely when we'll see a 'full' launch and release, so this is just an early glimpse for now. But it was a hearty glimpse for sure.

We know a few key things, and also saw the above image. The new change here is that the aluminum frame is the same piece as the camera bump, and this is apparently made from recycled materials.

(Image credit: Future)

From this we can tell that the Google Pixel 7 Pro will have three lenses, while the Pixel 7 will just get two; this lines up to what happened with the Google Pixel 6 phones, though there might be some hardware upgrades.

Both handsets will use the next-generation version of the Google Tensor chipset that debuted in the 6 series - this should be a bit faster, and perhaps will support some cool new camera modes.

We also heard that the phones will run Android 13 which was already discussed on stage. This was something we really expected, frankly.

This isn't that much to go on, but it's a lot more than we expected to know about the Google Pixel 7 phones this early in the year - maybe Google is planning for a teasy year full of hints and winks. Let's see.