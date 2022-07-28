Google Pixel 6a is out now - but here's why I'd hold out on buying it

If you've read my Google Pixel 6a review, you'll know that I have mixed feelings about the phone. While it has a nice small form factor and easy-to-use fingerprint scanner, it has an awful battery life and charges too slowly.

The phone is now available to buy, so lots of you might find the same issue. But one issue I had could easily be solved by waiting a few months to buy it - in fact, that's what this whole article is about.

You see, the Pixel 6a has a price that's a bit too high - while its $449 / £399 / AU$749 price tag makes it a touch cheaper than the Google Pixel 6, nine months of price cuts meant that the older mobile has been available to buy for basically the exact same price as its budget alternative.

This is a bit of an awkward problem for Google because it means that if you find a decent Pixel 6 deal, you can pick up the more powerful phone for a lower price. However, if for whatever reason you want the Pixel 6a, there's a way to get it for much cheaper.

Black Friday is soon

Google is clearly a fan of reducing the price of its tech during sales seasons. During Prime Day 2022, it liberally sliced the price of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Black Friday 2022 is going to fall in late November and there's a very good chance that the Pixel 6a could see a good price cut then. It'll have been around for four months at that point, so it won't be too new to see a reduction.

Judging by Google's past habits, as well as the way Black Friday works, we'll very likely see the Pixel 6a hit a new low price, and it'll almost definitely then be much more affordable than the Pixel 6 ever has been.

That'll make it a great deal - one worth waiting for, I'd say. So unless you really need a brand-new phone in the next four months, my advice is to wait until Black Friday to pick up the Pixel 6a.

Of course, I can't guarantee that the budget Pixel phone will get a discount, or that it'll be a good one, but precedent suggests it will. And anyway, if it doesn't there will be plenty of other Black Friday deals on all the best phones that you can pick up instead.