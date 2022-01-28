Google Pixel 6 owners can finally watch Netflix in HD and HDR

Audio player loading…

Just over four months after the smartphones were released, Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro users are able to watch Netflix in HD and HDR on their device.

The confirmation came on January 27, with Netflix changing its support page to include the Google Pixel 6 phones – as well as the Google Pixel 5a – as HD and HDR compatible devices (via SlashGear).

The change comes even later for Pixel 5a owners, with that smartphone releasing six months ago in August 2021. It’s not clear why the latest Pixel phones – especially the Pixel 5a – took so long to be whitelisted by Netflix, but any issues appear to have been resolved.

Now Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users can put their OLED displays to good use and enjoy crisp images from the TV streaming service.

This change won’t affect Netflix subscribers at the Basic level, though, as it only includes standard-definition content for $9.99 / £5.99 / AU$10.99 per month.

If you want to view HD content you’ll need to be a Standard subscriber ($15.49 / £8.99 / AU$16.99 per month) or have a Premium subscription ($19.99 / £13.99 / $22.99 per month).

Interestingly, even though the Premium tier includes access to UHD (or 4K) video, the newly whitelisted Pixel phones are incapable of showing it at its full resolution.

Despite this, the Pixel 6’s FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) and the Pixel 6 Pro’s QHD+ (3120 x 1440) displays could at least take advantage of the clarity brought by a downscaled 4K image compared to an upscaled HD one.