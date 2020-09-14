Google Pixel 5 launch date confirmed, and we're getting more than just new phones

It looks like we now have a Google Pixel 5 launch date after the search giant sent out invites to a live stream event happening at the end of September.

We've been invited to join Google for its '#LaunchNightIn' on Wednesday, September 30, with the event kicking off at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST (that's 4am, October 1 in Australia).

What's more interesting though is Google has confirmed what it will be showing off at the event, and it's going to be more than the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G - which had previously been confirmed as arriving this year.

The invite reads: "We invite you to learn all about our new Chromecast, our latest smart speaker and our new Pixel phones."

Pixels plus more

With the heavily rumored Pixel 5 and a 5G version of the already-reviewed Google Pixel 4a, what's more interesting here are the additional products that have been confirmed for the launch event.

It means we could well see the Google Chromecast Ultra 2, the rumored 2nd-gen 4K streaming device from Google that will be the successor to the Chromecast Ultra.

Chromecast Ultra 2 rumors have also been circulating, and the TV dongle could get two major upgrades over the original; Android TV and a fully functional remote control.

There's less information on the new Google Nest speaker however, so it will be interesting to see if Google gives us a successor to the Home Mini, Home, Home Max, Home Hub, Nest Hub Max or an entirely new offering.

The good news is there isn't that long to wait, and we'll be reporting live to bring you all the new phones, speakers and dongles Google has to offer on Wednesday, September 30.