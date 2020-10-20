Google discontinues Nest Secure – here are the best security system alternatives

Google quietly discontinued its Nest Secure last week, officially removing its home security system from the Google Store. Current Nest owners won't be affected, but new DIY home security shoppers will have to turn elsewhere.

While Google has assured that current Nest Secure owners won't lose access to any functionality, it confirmed that this isn't temporary: Google will no longer sell Nest Secure packages moving forward, according to a statement sent to Android Police.

Nest Secure was a well-reviewed DIY home security package that included a Nest Guard hub with an alarm, motion sensor and keypad; a key fob for instant disarming; and Nest Detect sensors for alerting if doors or windows are opened, all for a pricey $399 in the US. The individual components are also out of stock on the Google Store.

The Nest security brand isn't dead yet. You can still buy Nest Cam Outdoor, Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Hello video doorbells, and have them professionally monitored with a Nest Aware subscription. And your Nest Hub Max can serve as the control center and self-monitoring station for your security cams.

Yet for a traditional DIY security experience with an entry keypad and door / window sensors to detect entry, Nest no longer fits the bill.

Considering Google recently invested millions in ADT, which itself owns the DIY home security brand Blue by ADT, it's fair to wonder if Google is shifting its Nest brand away from that category so that it doesn't compete against its new partner.

The best DIY home security alternatives

TechRadar Pro has a detailed list of the top ten home security systems (with Nest Secure listed at number 7, for now). But we have a quick breakdown of substitute picks that offer the security protections that Google and Nest have left behind.

The Abode DIY Home Security System offers a starter package for $199 (half the price of Nest Secure), along with additional a la carte accessories that you can easily install yourself.

What makes Abode a good choice in general is the reasonable pricing and home automation features, like turning on smart bulbs when a camera detects motion. It's also specifically a good choice for Nest Cam owners, as the only non-Google security system that can respond to Nest Cam alerts using IFTTT.

If you're not specifically interested in Nest devices, and just want a good DIY home security system, your choice is between Abode, Frontpoint, Ring Alarm and SimpliSafe.

Frontpoint offers a comprehensive selection of its own cameras, sensors and smart home tech, and works with Alexa and Google Home, but also has an expensive, mandatory monitoring plan.

Ring Alarm gives you a keypad and sensors, and pairs with the affordable and reliable Ring security cameras, for a reasonable starting price. Monthly pro monitoring is among the cheapest in the industry, but Ring's home automation features are limited, and you can only use Alexa to control it, not Google Assistant.

SimpliSafe is another DIY system with a cheap starter package, reasonably priced professional monitoring, and a good catalog of cameras, sensors and smart home tech. Like Ring, its home automation support is fairly limited, but it's very easy to install and emphasizes protection through door / window sensors and motion detection.