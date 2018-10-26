Golden Joystick Awards has announced its 'Ultimate Game of the Year' shortlist – vote now

The Golden Joystick Awards has announced its shortlist for Ultimate Game of the Year 2018.
This year's Ultimate Game of the Year category is a little different than in previous years, with the category now having its own standalone voting week – beginning today following the closure of the main vote yesterday. This change is to allow games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Red Dead Redemption 2 to enter the race.
"There's a great variety of games in this year's Ultimate Game of the Year shortlist," said Daniel Dawkins, Global Editor In Chief at GamesRadar+. "We're proud to present the spectacle of games like Assassin's Creed: Odyssey and Red Dead Redemption 2 alongside year-defining hits like Fortnite and indie successes like Dead Cells and Into The Breach."
Here is the Ultimate Game of the Year shortlist:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix)
- Fortnite Battle Royale (Epic Games)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica)
- Into The Breach (Subset Games)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Subnautica (Unknown Worlds)
The Golden Joystick Awards will be held on November 16 in London and will once again hosted by comedian Danny Wallace. Both the event and pre-show will be live streamed on the Golden Joystick Twitch Channel.
You can vote now for your Ultimate Game of the Year over at our sister-site GamesRadar. Voting for this category closes on November 2.
- You can vote now on GamesRadar