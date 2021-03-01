Golden Globes 2021 winners: full list of TV and movie victors

Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm have won the biggest prizes at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.
The duo picked up two gongs apiece on the night, with Nomadland winning Best Film for drama and Best Film Director for Chloe Zhao. Sacha Baron Cohen snapped up the Best Actor in a musical or comedy film as fictional Kazakhstani journalist Borat, while the sequel to the 2006 mockumentary landed Best Film in the musical or comedy category.
Other notable winners on the night included Minari, which won Best Film in the foreign language category, and a posthumous victory for Chadwick Boseman in the Best Actor in a drama film for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Unsurprisingly, Netflix was the biggest winner at the 78th Golden Globes ceremony, with the streamer securing eight awards across its range of nominees.
There were some shock winners at the first Golden Globes to be held remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though. Andra Day saw off fierce competition to land Best Actress in a drama film for her performance in The United States vs Billie Holiday. Best Original Song, meanwhile, went to Io Si (Seen) by Laura Pausini for Italian drama The Life Ahead, which beat out the likes of One Night in Miami and The Trial of the Chicago 7 for the gong.
Here is the full list of movie and TV winners from the 2021 Golden Globes:
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Crown (Netflix) – Winner
- Lovecraft Country (HBO Max)
- The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Ratched (Netflix)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- The Great (Hulu)
- Schitt’s Creek (CBC) – Winner
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – Winner
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Al Pacino (Hunters)
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Emma Corrin (The Crown) – Winner
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – Winner
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – Winner
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Normal People (Hulu/BBC)
- The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) – Winner
- Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC)
- The Undoing (HBO)
- Unorthodox (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
- Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
- Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
- Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
- Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – Winner
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
- Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
- Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) – Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- John Boyega (Small Axe) – Winner
- Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
- Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
- Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)
Best Director
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – Winner
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland – Winner
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Winner
- Hamilton
- Palm Springs
- Music
- The Prom
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot – Winner
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Winner
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Winner
- James Corden, The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday – Winner
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – Winner
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Bill Murray, On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian – Winner
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Another Round
- La Llorona
- The Life Ahead
- Minari – Winner
- Two of Us
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Promising Young Woman
- Mank
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Winner
- The Father
- Nomadland
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul – Winner
- Wolfwalkers
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat
- Tenet – Ludwig Göransson
- News of the World – James Newton Howard
- Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Soul– Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Winner
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- 'Fight for You' from Judas and the Black Messiah – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
- 'Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
- 'Io Si (Seen)' from The Life Ahead – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi – Winner
- 'Speak Now', One Night in Miami – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
- 'Tigress & Tweed' from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu) – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
