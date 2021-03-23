GoDaddy will make it easier for businesses to post on Instagram

Regardless of whether you're running a small business or a large organization, social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter make it easier to reach your customers and inform them about new features, product updates and promotions.

For this reason, the web hosting provider GoDaddy enables its customers to create, post, schedule and track their company's social media easily and efficiently so that they have more time to focus on their core business.

At the end of last year, the company added the ability for its Websites + Marketing customers to create shoppable posts to sell their products on Facebook and Instagram. Now though, GoDaddy has added the ability to post directly to Instagram from its website builder.

Instagram integration

GoDaddy's Website + Marketing customers can now publish their posts directly to Instagram and even keep track of comments and views.

The new integration also allows users to schedule posts for the future so that they can create a steady stream of engaging content about their business even when they're offline.

GoDaddy's dashboard even offers content suggestions to help improve the quality of user's Instagram posts and allow them to stand out in customers' fast-moving feeds.

GoDaddy is one of the few web hosts to offer direct post publishing to Instagram, so if you do a lot of business using the social media platform, Websites + Marketing could be the perfect fit for your company no matter how big or small it may be.