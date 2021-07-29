GoDaddy wants to let SMBs get creative with social media posts

Small- and medium-sized businesses looking to prioritize visual social media content will now be able to utilise an upgraded tool from GoDaddy that aims to aid the creation of impactful posts.

The web hosting giant has launched GoDaddy Studio, previously known as Over, which features thousands of customizable templates for non-designers and beginners.

The tool will also give SMBs the option to layer videos over images, and although the option to remove backgrounds from images is not yet available, GoDaddy says it is planning to make this available soon.

SMB social media presence

According to a recent report by Statusbrew, 90 million small businesses worldwide use Facebook Pages, Groups, and Messenger.

Additionally, a blog on The Hub pointed out that when a Facebook post has images, it can earns about 2.3x more engagement than it would if it has no images.

Thanks to the new launch, GoDaddy users will now have the ability to create a range of visuals, including logos, ads, and branded content that can be used on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, email campaigns, and other platforms.

The tool has a color and font selection option for SMBs who plan to keep a specific theme running throughout their social media posts online.

Like its rivals in the social media content creation space Canva, GoDaddy’s Studio templates are also split between free templates and pro options, which requires users to upgrade their account.