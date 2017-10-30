Go on your own Stranger Things audio adventure with Google Home

If you're anything like us (and we'd venture to guess that you likely are), you've probably been binging through the latest season of Stranger Things on Netflix and can't get enough of the gloriously retro series.

Well, you're in luck! A new interactive game has been launched exclusively for Google Home and Google Home Mini that lets you feel like you're part of the adventure.

Without spoiling anything major, Dustin has spent a fair chunk of time trying to contact his friends on their walkie-talkies in Stranger Things 2, so it's up to you to answer the call by saying “Ok Google, talk to Dustin from Stranger Things” to start the game.

From there, you'll have to provide the show's characters with information that will help them unlock the latest mystery taking place in Hawkins, Indiana.

At present, the game is only available in the US, UK and Australia. You can check out a trailer for the game below.