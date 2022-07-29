Gmail will make sure you're almost certainly emailing the right person

Audio player loading…

Google has announced it will begin using its “new machine learning models” to get better search suggestions in Gmail.

The tech giant says searching for a conversation, file, or contact information in the Gmail Search Box will now bring up more contextual results with intent matching for names and contact information. Users may notice that results will now be reordered in an effort to better match searches for people.

Google explains that the email search tool will also remember historical activity outside of the search bar, like how often you interact with somebody in Gmail, which will raise their prominence in the results.

Better search in Gmail

The changes are being rolled out now, and the company this to be fully complete within 15 days.

Availability for the search tool upgrades will extend from personal customers to Business Starter, Business Standard, and Business Plus Workspace accounts, as well as Enterprise Standard and Plus, Education Fundamentals and Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofit members.

Unlike some other previous releases, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers will not get the upgraded search tool. Google Workspace Essentials and Enterprise Essentials customers are also excluded from the update.

The news is the latest update from Google to its email service, including a recently announced Gmail search feature that saw basic chip- and filter-based results gain machine learning capabilities.

Google also recently announced it would begin pushing its updated Gmail interface to all customers. The change, first uncovered in February 2022, should make navigating easier, and brings access to other services like Chat and Meet closer.