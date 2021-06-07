GitHub reveals cunning plan to identify malware and exploits hosted on platform

GitHub, arguably the most popular repository for hosting open source software, has updated its guidelines to prevent the use of the platform for hosting malware and exploits.

The process began in April when GitHub asked the cybersecurity community for feedback on its new policy regarding the use of the platform in malicious campaigns.

Based on the feedback, GitHub has just announced the new terms, which gives it the power to act against repositories that assist malicious campaigns, and prohibits the use of the platform to assist such campaigns in any way.

“We have clarified how and when we may disrupt ongoing attacks that are leveraging the GitHub platform as an exploit or malware content delivery network ( CDN ),” reads one the terms of GitHub’s new policy.

GitHub policy

The need to update the usage terms was highlighted when the platform removed a security researcher’s proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit for the ProxyLogon vulnerability in Microsoft Exchange email servers.

Many alleged that Microsoft-owned GitHub took the step at the behest of their corporate owners. However, GitHub maintained that hosting PoCs for vulnerabilities currently being exploited in the wild was against its policies.

In the new policy, GitHub has now specifically said it will allow hosting of PoC with dual-use. Bleeping Computer describes dual-use as content that can be used positively by security researchers on one hand, and by threat actors for malicious purposes.

“We explicitly permit dual-use security technologies and content related to research into vulnerabilities, malware, and exploits,” GitHub explained.

The company added that this change reins in the broad language used earlier and is worded specifically to show that the platform welcomes PoC code.

