Giants vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL week 5 online from anywhere

The NFL’s worst defense meets the NFL’s worst offense at the AT&T this afternoon, and we don’t know whether we should be expecting a thriller, a whitewash or a snooze-fest down in Texas. You can follow our guide as we explain where to find a Giants vs Cowboys live stream and watch all the NFL action online wherever you are.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys live stream The Giants vs Cowboys game kicks off at 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT (9.25pm BST) at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

The Cowboys have arguably been the most watchable team in the league, for both the right reasons and the wrong ones. They’ve conceded a league-high 146 points in their four games so far - that’s more than 36 points per game on average, a remarkable figure - but at the other end their 126-point haul has only been eclipsed by the Packers.

But rather than outscoring their opponents, Mike McCarthy’s defense seems to be finding new ways to pull the rug out from under Dak Prescott’s feet. The QB has been near MVP form, with nine touchdown passes so far, yet the Cowboys find themselves 1-3 because of a defense that’s so bad even the Giants could potentially navigate it.

Then again, perhaps not. There’s a debate raging over Daniel Jones, who was sacked five times against the Rams in Week 4 - the second game in a row in which the Giants failed to score a touchdown. But the 23-year-old has had very little to throw to, and things might not be getting any easier now that Saquon Barkley’s been ruled out for the rest of the season. On the other hand, this could be the perfect opportunity for Jones to build up some confidence again.

Ezekiel Elliot hasn’t quite hit his stride so far this season but the Cowboys’ running back is still a key man. However, the Giants’ defense has been surprisingly solid so far, and could well frustrate both Zeke and Dak. Whether they can get some points on the board is another question. Read on as we explain how to watch the Giants vs Cowboys online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch the Giants vs Cowboys from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Today's top 3 best overall VPNs for streaming NFL:

1. ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games consoles and mobile. Try it with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3 months extra FREE.

View Deal

2. Surfshark VPN - the most affordable VPN around

If the VPNs you've been considerin are a bit rich for your blood, then Surfshark is another top-rated VPN - just at a better price! From only $2.50 USD, you still get the benefit of anonymous internet use, IP address spoofing and a 30-day money back guarantee.

View Deal

3. NordVPN - the biggest name VPN out there

NordVPN remains the huge, all-star name in the world of VPNs, with a massive presence on the web thanks to its YouTube and podcast sponsoring. But it plays a good throwing game, too, jam-packed with features and extra security barriers - plus its multiyear plans are very nicely priced.

View Deal

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Giants vs Cowboys live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Giants vs Cowboys game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that CBS All Access is also available on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month - and you can try it for free today. How to watch Giants vs Cowboys FREE without cable In general though, we recommend FuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only FuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Giants vs Cowboys game 100% free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Giants vs Cowboys.

Giants vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch tonight's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Giants vs Cowboys clash kicks-off at 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT in Canada, and CTV is providing the TV coverage. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Giants vs Cowboys game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



You can tune in to the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants game via the NFL Game Pass Pro, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! The game kicks off at 9.25pm BST. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. For those not wishing to sign up to a Game Pass, UK American Football fans get up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Or grab a Now TV Sports Pass if you'd sooner just have access for a day or one month.

How to watch Giants vs Cowboys: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's Giants vs Cowboys game, which is scheduled to start at 7.25am AEDT on Monday morning. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is also showing the Giants vs Cowboys. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).