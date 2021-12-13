Ghostwire Tokyo release date, setting, trailers, and more

Audio player loading…

Ghostwire Tokyo is the latest game in development by Tango Gameworks, the Bethesda subsidiary previously responsible for The Evil Within and its excellent sequel. And even though parent company Bethesda has since been acquired by Microsoft, Ghostwire Tokyo remains a timed console exclusive on PS5, much like Arkane Studios' Deathloop.

Ghostwire Tokyo was first announced at Bethesda's E3 2019 conference by the game's initial creative director, Ikumi Nakamura. A period of radio silence followed, but in recent months we've seen much more detail about the upcoming horror title, due to release in early 2022 after a delay.

If you're still a little confused as to what to expect in Ghostwire Tokyo, though, you're not alone. Aside from some trailers and a smattering of info on the game's official website, Tango Gameworks has (perhaps deliberately) left us mostly in the dark when it comes to exploring the horrors of this twisted, supernatural version of the Japanese capital.

Read on to find out everything we know so far about Ghostwire Tokyo.

In July 2021, it was announced that Ghostwire Tokyo was to be delayed into 2022. Thankfully, the game resurfaced with a brief gameplay trailer during a September 2021 PlayStation showcase, announcing the new release date of early (Spring) 2022.

And while a more narrow release date doesn't exist as of yet, we're glad to be able to play Ghostwire Tokyo (barring any further delays, of course) around the same time period as anticipated games like Elden Ring and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Ghostwire Tokyo trailers

While we've had a small handful of trailers for Ghostwire Tokyo since its announcement in 2019, we're still somewhat in the dark about what we can expect storywise aside from the fundamental setting. More on that below.

For now, here's all the trailers revealed so far for the upcoming horror game.

PlayStation Showcase 2021 "Hannya" trailer

The latest Ghostwire Tokyo trailer gives us our best look yet at what to expect from the game, showcasing a variety of monsters and supernatural powers being used by our (as of yet unnamed) protagonist.

Additionally, the game appears to have a somewhat open-ended level design, demonstrated by one section that sees the protagonist use a power to warp to the top of a building from street level.

It's all looking like the kind of thing Tango Gameworks does best: mind-bending, high concept horror that's bound to throw us for at least a few loops when the game launches next year.

2020 gameplay reveal trailer

This trailer from last year gave us our first real glimpse at what kind of game Ghostwire Tokyo was shaping up to be, introducing the first-person perspective and some minor story elements. This trailer debuted before the game was delayed, so it's not necessarily representative of the final release.

E3 2019 announcement trailer

The first we heard of Ghostwire Tokyo was during Bethesda's E3 2019 press conference. It was revealed by veteran designer Shinji Mikami (previously responsible for Resident Evil and The Evil Within) and the game's then creative director Ikumi Nakamura, who had previously worked on The Evil Within and Bayonetta.

Ghostwire Tokyo setting

Ghostwire Tokyo is set, funnily enough, in Tokyo. But not one we'd happily visit as starry-eyed Western tourists. According to the official website, this Tokyo is under siege by an unhinged occultist by the name of Hannya, whose powers have caused the entire population of the city to vanish into thin air. Quite literally, as we see in the trailers above.

Replacing them are hordes of yokai-inspired creatures known as the Visitors, including headless schoolgirls, faceless men in business suits, and more. There also appears to be a strong umbrella motif - the handy rain protector appearing throughout the gameplay trailers. We're sure this will be symbolically significant in some way, but we're not sure as to what part they'll play as of yet.

As you might expect, we'll be visiting a variety of iconic locations across Tokyo, including the Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo Tower, and various shrines, parks, and alleyways.

So far, the game is reminiscent of a marriage of Shin Megami Tensei's apocalyptic Tokyo setting and Dishonored's first-person combat, a combo we're very much okay with.

Ghostwire Tokyo gameplay

Ghostwire Tokyo has us controlling the player character, whose quest is twofold. Not only do they have to figure out what's going on in this demonic rendition of Tokyo, but also find a way to save their own family. It's not too dissimilar, then, to Sebastian Castellanos's motives in The Evil Within duology, so similar themes could persist in Ghostwire Tokyo.

Our player character can make use of a wide range of supernatural abilities to combat the demons of Tokyo. These abilities will be upgradeable according to Ghostwire Tokyo's official website, so it's possible we'll become devastatingly powerful by the end of the game.

Much like The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire Tokyo looks to be set on a somewhat open-ended map. Locations shown in the trailers look to be vast and explorable, and we can only assume they'll be peppered with secrets, optional objectives, and additional lore that could clue us in on Tokyo's fate.

Ghostwire Tokyo news and rumors

2022 release date

This latest piece of news accompanies the newest Ghostwire Tokyo trailer, revealed during the PlayStation Showcase of September, 2021. Ghostwire Tokyo had been delayed into 2022, but we now know that the game is projected to release in early 2022 (or Spring, as the trailer notes).

Barring any further delays, this means we're likely to see Ghostwire Tokyo release for PS5 and PC sometime between February and June, 2022.

Xbox Game Pass release?

No, Ghostwire Tokyo isn't coming to Xbox Series X/S straight away, unfortunately. Much like Deathloop, the game will enjoy a period of timed exclusivity on PS5.

However, while it's important to note that nothing has been confirmed as of yet, if/when the game does arrive on Xbox consoles, it could potentially see itself added to the Xbox Game Pass lineup, considering Bethesda is now part of the Microsoft Game Studios family.

If so, Ghostwire Tokyo would join a litany of other Bethesda-owned titles on Game Pass, including Skyrim, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Doom Eternal and many more.

You can pet the dog

Executive producer Shinji Mikami gave fans a very special update shortly after Ghostwire Tokyo's first gameplay reveal. In a short teaser explaining what he hoped to achieve in the new title, Mikami confirmed the only detail we needed to hear. Yes, you can pet adorable doggies in Ghostwire Tokyo, who are sure to offer an adorable, welcome reprieve.