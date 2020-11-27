Get 75% off cloud storage with pCloud Black Friday deal

If you're in the market for cloud storage, then this is a fantastic deal for you; whether it's for business or personal use, this offer is almost too good to pass up.

pCloud, one of the leading cloud storage services, has a fantastic Black Friday deal: get 2TB of cloud storage for life, for just £245, saving you a massive £730 on the regular price.

In our 4/5 stars pCloud review we said it "offers all the essential features you’d expect from a sharing and syncing service," and that, "More people need to try pCloud because for many of them it might be the perfect solution."

This Black Friday pCloud deal includes 2TB of shared link traffic, shared link branding and 30 days of trash history, in case you delete something you shouldn't have.

Please note that this deal ends at midnight tonight, so don't miss out!

MASSIVE SAVINGS pCloud 2TB cloud storage lifetime deal was £980 now £245 at pCloud

