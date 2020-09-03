Germany vs Spain live stream: how to the watch the Nations League fixture anywhere

The UEFA Nations League kicks off today with a clash between Germany and Spain the pick of the opening fixtures. Both sides will be looking to give a better account of themselves in this year's competition, having failed to live up to their storied international reputations in the inaugural 2018/19 Nations League. Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch a Germany vs Spain live stream and catch all the Nations League football action online this Thursday.

Germany vs Spain live stream Tonight's clash is set to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, with kick-off set for 8.45pm local time (CEST) - a 7.45pm BST start in the UK and 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT whistle in the US. Full streaming and Nations League TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try ExpressVPN free for 30-days.

Germany arguably have more to prove in the 2020/21 iteration of the Nations League, having finished rock bottom in their group last time out - even if it was one that also included France and the Netherlands.

Spain fared slightly better, just missing out on the finals after finishing second in their group behind England, and since losing 3-2 to Croatia in 2018 have gone on to rack up an 11-match unbeaten run.

Germany also appear to have got back on track, clocking up seven wins in their last eight competitive matches - the most recent victory an impressive 6-1 thrashing of Northern Ireland in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. Nevertheless, the pressure remains firmly on Low's shoulders, with many pundits feeling he is lucky to remain in his job.

Its an intriguing clash to say the least and a great way to start this year's Nations League fixtures. Read on as we tell you how to watch Germany vs Spain online today and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Germany vs Spain from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US and Australia, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for tonight's match are worried that you'll miss the Germany vs Spain game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Get a FREE 30-day ExpressVPN trial today

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the bunch.View Deal

How to watch a Germany vs Spain live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK, with this tie set to be shown on Sky Sports Premier League. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via Sky Sports Main Event) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely you're best bet. More specfically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Premier League at 7.40pm BST today (Thursday, September 3).

Germany vs Spain live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN2 and Spanish-language channel Univision are your two options for watching Germany vs Spain live. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option - though Fubo also conveniently accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal. Kick off in the United States is 2.45pm ET or 11.45am PT.

How to watch Germany vs Spain: live stream Nations League soccer in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to European internationals, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Germany vs Spain in the Nations League if you're down under. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 4.45am on Friday morning.