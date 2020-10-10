Geelong Cats vs Collingwood Magpies: live stream the AFL 2020 semifinals match

Two legends of the game are about to go head-to-head – catch Geelong taking on Collingwood tonight at 7.40pm AEDT (6.40pm AEST local time).

The Magpies are looking energised after finding their groove against the West Coast Eagles last week, snatching the win in the final minutes with a one-point lead.

But they face a much tougher team in the Cats at the Gabba tonight, though Geelong mightn’t be as confident after losing to Port Adelaide in the opening round of the finals.

Geelong vs Collingwood: live stream and time It’s game day! Tonight’s Geelong vs Collingwood clash takes place at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, and the match is set to kick off at 7.40pm AEDT / 6.40pm AEST (local time). Australians can watch Geelong vs Collingwood live and on Kayo Sports, or on Foxtel’s Fox Footy. A free-to-air broadcast will show on 7Mate.

The Brisbane Lions have also advanced to the second preliminary final set for October 17 after defying the odds and winning against premiership favourites Richmond by 15 points last week.

Every finals game will be broadcast live online and on free-to-air. Here's how you can watch it all unfold before the grand final on October 24.

How to watch AFL 2020 finals online

The best place to catch the semi-finals live online would be on Kayo. This streaming service is dedicated to sports so there won't be any distractions, with the exception of a few ad breaks perhaps.

The advantage of watching AFL on Kayo is versatility – you'll get live interactive stats while the matches are happening, the ability to watch up to three other streams at the same time in SplitView and have all the AFL matches available on-demand later if you happen to miss it all. If you just want to check the highlights, Kayo Mini videos are bite-sized clips of all the best bits.

And, if you haven't signed up yet, you get a 14-day free trial before you need to pay your monthly subscription. If you'd like to know more about the streaming service, take a look at our in-depth Kayo Sports review.

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal

How to live stream AFL 2020 finals for free

Channel Seven has broadcast rights to all the games during Finals Week. They'll be available to watch live and free on Channel 7 or 7Mate, depending on which state you're in.

That means, you'll also be able to stream the games on the Seven Network's catch-up app, 7Plus. This platform is available on a web browser, and has apps for both Android and iOS.

How to live stream AFL 2020 finals from abroad

If you're a footy fan who happens to be living outside of Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands, you needn't despair. You can watch every single AFL game this season no matter where you are on the Watch AFL streaming service.

Like Kayo, Watch AFL is also a subscription service and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

For the qualifiers, Watch AFL has a new option called the Finals Pass, which temporarily replaces the monthly plan. It gives customers the ability to watch all the matches during Finals Week as well as the grand final live.