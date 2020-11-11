Garmin watches can now track pregnancy and offer advice to expecting mothers

Garmin watches have a new pregnancy tracking feature, letting expectant mothers know what to expect during each week, allowing you to monitor symptoms, offering guidance on nutrition and exercise, and even helping monitor and time contractions during labor.

The new feature is designed to help if you're expecting and have less support than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic – having to attend appointments on your own, and being unable to see your close friends and family face-to-face.

Many of the best fitness trackers offer menstrual tracking (it's been a feature of Garmin Connect since 2019), and there are many standalone smartphone apps for monitoring pregnancy, but this is the first time the two have been combined.

Advice and support at a glance

The updated Women's Health Tracking section of the Garmin Connect smartphone app will allow you to monitor your baby's growth (with handy size comparisons to everyday fruit and vegetables), receive tips on exercise and nutrition, and pause your training.

You can also install the Pregnancy Tracking Connect IQ app on your watch to log symptoms, track your baby's movement, and log your blood glucose levels. As you approach your due date, install the Contraction Timer Connect IQ app and you'll be ready to track and time your contractions when you go into labor.

If you can't see the new Women's Health Tracking features yet, make sure you've updated to the latest version of Garmin Connect.