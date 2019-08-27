Garmin Fenix 6 series leaks, and there will be five watches to choose from

Expected to debut at IFA 2019 next month, Garmin is heavily rumored to be releasing five new top-end running watches in a new series called the Garmin Fenix 6 family.

According to a leak from WinFuture, the company is set to launch the Garmin Fenix 6 at the show in Berlin alongside four other devices. We can't confirm the source of the leak, but it comes with imagery that looks similar to what Garmin has used in the past, so it may well be accurate.

The first photo shows a similar design for the Garmin Fenix 6 and Fenix 6S to what we saw on the last-gen Fenix 5 Plus and Fenix 5S Plus.

The Fenix 6 is said to have a 1.3-inch display with a resolution of 260 x 260 while, thanks to its smaller design, the Fenix 6S is likely to feature a 1.2-inch display with a resolution of 240 x 240.

The Garmin Fenix 6 (Image credit: Garmin, Via WinFuture)

The larger device is apparently estimated to run for around two weeks from a single charge - that will likely drop if you use the watch to track lots of exercise - while the Fenix 6S has an estimation of around nine days.

Each device is said to come with NFC, Bluetooth, a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS and a variety of other features, but these two are only set to feature 64MB of storage, so they're not designed for listening to music.

The leak also suggests the devices will cost around €600 (about £550, $670, AU$990) at launch.

A new pace

If you do want to listen to music, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and Fenix 6S Pro are similar to the devices above but apparently come with 32GB of space. These are thought to cost around €700 (about £635, $780, AU$1,150).

The top-end device of the family will supposedly be the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro, which is said to come with the largest screen at 1.4 inches, with a resolution of 280 x 280, and a price of €750 (about £680, $835, AU$1,230).

It's similar in terms of spec, with 32GB of storage and all of the features we've listed above, but this one doesn't come with a touchscreen display. Instead it's a standard screen, which should allow for improved battery life.

The leak estimates it will last for 21 days from a single charge, which is quite impressive for a running watch of this type, but we'll have to see whether it's a worthwhile trade-off to switch to a non-touchscreen display during our full review.

We expect to hear more about the Garmin Fenix 6 family at IFA 2019, which is set to take place from September 6-11.

Via Phone Arena