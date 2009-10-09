Xmas number one game in 2009: odds-on favourites

COD: Modern Warfare 2 in the running for a possible Xmas number one slot

Paddy Power has just published its odds for the Xmas number one videogame in 2009, set to be Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 according to the leading bookmakers.

Of course, EA and Ubisoft are always close behind Activision's major holiday franchise, with both Assassin's Creed and FIFA 10 only slightly behind the new

Call Of Duty

in terms of the odds.

"When the full weight of Activision's marketing machine kicks into gear we're in no doubt that Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will enjoy the lion's share of the games market this December," a Paddy Power spokesperson told MCV.



FIFA 09 owned the Christmas chart last year. Here are the full odds for 2009. Place yer bets!



Paddy Power's odds:

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 13/8

Assassin's Creed II - 9/4

FIFA 10 - 6/1

Halo 3: ODST - 10/1

Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Winter Games - 12/1

Wii Fit Plus - 14/1

New Super Mario Bros. Wii - 18/1

Need For Speed: Shift - 18/1

Planet 51: The Game - 20/1

James Cameron's Avatar: The Game - 25/1