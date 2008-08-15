Xbox 360 outsells PS3 in Japan

The Xbox 360 had a much needed sales boost in Japan this month, outselling the Sony PlayStation 3 by 2.5-to1 for week ending August 10th, according to latest sales stats from Media Create.

The sales spike was put down to the release of Namco Bandai's Tales of Vesperia, which debuted at number four in the Japanese games charts after selling 108,000 copies.

DS hogs the top

DS hogs the top spot in the Japanese hardware charts edging slightly ahead of Sony's PSP, which continues to perform well.

Nintendo's Wii is in third place overall, easily the best-selling home console, followed by the Xbox 360, the PS3 and then it's long-living older brother the PS2

Japanese hardware sales, week-ending August 10th 2008

Nintendo DS - 60,434

PSP - 58,501

Wii - 38,506

Xbox 360 - 24,962

PlayStation 3 - 9,673

PlayStation 2 - 8,503