Will a week of free games tempt you into EA Access?

Starting today Electronic Arts is giving any Xbox One owner with an Xbox Live Gold subscription unlimited access to its limited EA Access Vault of games.

EA is calling the short, five-day run between January 19 and January 24, EA Access Free Play Days. During this time gamers are able to download and play any of the 14 games included in the so-called Vault of games.

You do have to download the EA Access app, but from within there you'll be able to play any of the titles on offer for free until the Play Days run out.

Electronic Arts is looking to increase the sign-ups for its Access programs, having announced the PC-centric Origin Access last week and is now trying to entice Xbox One gamers into its cosy little console club.

As well as being given access to its Vault of freely accessible games, fully paid up members get 10% off games purchased through its store as well as early access to certain EA titles before anyone else. Next up on the Play First list is the gorgeous-looking Unravel at the start of February and Plants Versus Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 a few weeks later.

Access fee

Ordinarily signing up to EA Access will cost $4.99 (£3.99, AU$6.99) per month, or if you go for a full year in one go - something it's not offering Origin Access users on the PC side - you can get 12 months on the service for a one-off $29.99 (£19.99, AU$39.99).

However, EA is still calling its Vault an 'evolving collection' despite the fact that having been around since the middle of 2014 there is still only 14 games in the collection.

But if you haven't had a chance to play Battlefield Hardline, Titanfall or Dragon Age: Inquisition, then you've got a couple of days to see if they're worth your hard-earned cash.