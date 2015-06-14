We're here at E3 2015!

TechRadar is on the ground in Los Angeles, mere hours away from the start of the E3 2015, the year's biggest gaming bonanza!

The excitement starts tonight with a presser by Bethesda and continues right into Monday with news from Microsoft, EA, Ubisoft and Sony all on the docket.

Tune in to our coverage beginning at 7pm Pacific/3 am BST tonight for Bethesda and at 9:30 am Pacific/5:30 pm BST Monday hen Microsoft's press conference presses play.

Did someone say games?

E3 can be summed up in one word: games. Just what titles will E3 serve up? How about DOOM, Fallout 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Halo 5, Mass Effect 4, Far Cry 5 and Uncharted 4, to name a few.

Don't drop your controller if we get news on the Xbox One, PS4, HoloLens and Project Morpheus. Meanwhile, the Oculus Rift also made the trip to La La Land along with a bevy of new VR experiences.

The week will be a celebration of all things gaming, and we can't wait for E3 2015 to get off the ground.

Check out the video below of Editors Nick Pino, Matt Swider and Patrick Goss talkin' E3.