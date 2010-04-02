Videogaming pioneer honoured in National Inventors Hall of Fame

Ralph Baer, 'the father of videogames', has been inducted into America's National Inventors Hall of Fame at a ceremony at the United States Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C. this week

Baer began work on the prototype for the first home videogame machine back in 1966, which can still be seen to this day at the Smithsonian Institution.

Magnavox Odyssey

The videogaming pioneer then sold his invention to Magnavox, and it was later commercially released as the Odyssey in 1972.

Baer's other gaming inventions include the light gun and the popular 1980's call-and-response electronic game Simon.

You can see more on the US's National Inventors Hall of Fame over at the website, with details of the latest inventors added to this year's list, which include Jacques Cousteau, for the invention of S.C.U.B.A. gear, and rocket scientist Yvonne Brill.

