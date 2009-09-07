Trending

Video war games aid 'working memory'

By Gaming  

But Twitter and texting erodes it

'I'm not fragging, mum, I'm developing my working memory'
'I'm not fragging, mum, I'm developing my working memory'

Video war games could provide children with a huge advantage in life by training them to absorb information and work out the correct time to use it.

A stuffy by psychologist Dr Tracy Alloway suggests that video war games -which we're assuming embraces first/third person shooters and real time strategy games – help kids to quickly analyse situations and respond.

However, text messaging, tweeting and YouTube watching were apparently likely to degrade the same function.

Active/passive

Of course this seems to boil down to active versus semi-passive activity – but Stirling University's Dr Alloway has apparently extensively studied working memory and tried out her theory on slow-learning children between the ages of 11 to 14.

After two months of 'Jungle Memory' training the kids picked up a not-inconsiderable 10 point IQ raise.

"It was a massive effect," said Dr Alloway in a speech at the British Science Festival at the University of Surrey in Guildford.

The TechRadar staff are both inveterate gamers and heavy Tweeters - so our net gain is probably zero.

Via PA

See more Gaming news