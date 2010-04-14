Trending

Super slim Xbox 360 bundle predicted

By Gaming  

What do you want for Christmas, Timmy?

New Xbox 360 on the way later in 2010? Milo sure seems pleased...
If you are considering buying a new Xbox 360, then you might want to hold that thought for a few months, with analysts predicting that a new super slim Xbox 360 bundle should be available later in 2010.

That's right. It looks like Microsoft is following Sony's lead and planning on introducing a slimmed down console to not take up all that space under your telly.

The new slim 360 with a 250GB hard drive and Project Natal should be available this Christmas for under £200 quid, if analyst Michael Pachter is to be believed.

The Wedbush Morgan analyst said this week: "At a minimum, we anticipate the introduction of a more feature-packed Xbox 360 as the standard SKU in late 2010 (likely with a 250GB hard drive) at the same $299 price point," he said in a research note.

"It is far more likely that we will see a slim version of the Xbox 360 with a 250GB hard drive and with Project Natal bundled into the box while maintaining the $299 price point," he added.

Which is around the current price of an Xbox 360 Elite bundle with a 120GB hard drive.

Via CVG

