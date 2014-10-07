Sony's PS Now game streaming service is coming to PS Vita and PS TV

PlayStation Now is expanding to other platforms

Both PlayStation Now and the PlayStation TV are interesting products that need to be more fully fleshed out, so it's a good thing that they're about to come together.

PS TV users will have immediate access to the PlayStation game-streaming service PS Now when the set-top box launches in North America on October 14, according to an official Sony FAQ.

PlayStation TV lets users stream games from a PS4 system and play PS Vita games and other digital PlayStation content on any connected TV.

With PlayStation Now the PS TV will also have access to the streaming service's more than 150 rentable PS3 games.

Careful what you wish for

The PlayStation Now open beta will also launch on PS Vita October 14, Sony revealed.

However the company's blog post notes that the service won't be available in all areas.

At this time PlayStation Now is exclusive to the US and Canada, but other regions, including the UK and Australia, should gain access soon, possibly early in 2015.

Then gamers around the world will be able to rent old PS3 games at insane prices too. Hooray.