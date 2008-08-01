Sony PSP selling like hotcakes in Japan

Sony's PSP is continuing to sell in droves across in Japan – with the latest figures confirming that the handheld is still outselling every other platform.

According to Edge, the latest hardware figures from Media Create show that sales of 67,452 have kept the PlayStation Portable at the top of the tree.

DS sales high as well

That figure is a little down on the prior week's figure of 74,024 but it's still beyond DS sales of 56,698, and could be attributed to the release of a metallic blue model.

The DS sales figure shows that the handheld market is still buoyant, whilst Xbox 360 got a little welcome purchase in a traditionally tough market for the US console.

PS2 sales were down as were sales for the PS3.