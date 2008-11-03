Sony PS3 motion-control patent detailed

Is this break apart controller, detailed in a recent SCEA patent, the future of PlayStation control?

It seems like those rumours that a Wii-like PS3 motion-sensing controller that breaks apart were on the money, if a recent SCEA patent is anything to go by.

The patent, filed earlier this summer by Gary Zalewski from SCEA, details a break-apart controller which emits an ultrasonic beam of sound and light, interpreted by the PlayStation Eye to track a player's movement.

Essentially, such a device would offer a similar experience to Wii's motion sensing, without the costly infringement of any Nintendo copyrights.

Ultrasonic PlayStation gaming

"[The] game interface tracks the position of one or more game controllers in 3-dimensional space using hybrid video capture and [an] ultrasonic tracking system," reads the patent filing.

"The captured video information is used to identify a horizontal and vertical position for each controller within a capture area. The ultrasonic tracking system analyses sound communications to determine the distances between the game system and each controller and to determine the distances among the controllers."

TechRadar has contacted Sony Computer Entertainment Europe for further comment.