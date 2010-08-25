Official Microsoft Kinect accessories detailed

Microsoft has partnered with US accessories firm PDP to release an official range of Kinect accessories for launch this coming November.

If you want to hang you Kinect on the wall or place it on a freestanding floorstand, then PDP has the kit you need.

The firm is also set to release a nine-foot Kinect cable extension, which will let you put your Kinect pretty much anywhere you like in the lounge.

Wall-mounts and floor-stands

US pricing has been revealed which is $14.99 (£10) for the Wall Mount and $39.99 (£26) for The TV Mount (which uses the VESA spec standard as a one-and-all solution for mounting Kinect for Xbox 360 to any size TV (from 26" to 60")

The Cable Extension for Kinect will set US customers back $49.99 (£32) while the Floor Stand for Kinect will cost $29.99 (£20).

"With a large tripod base and secure locking mechanism, the Floor Stand is designed to allow the Kinect Sensor to be elevated above the floor to help protect the Kinect for Xbox 360 from foot traffic and dirt," reads PDP's press blurb.

Kinect launches in the UK on November 10.

